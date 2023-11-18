MWC rivals will clash when the Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) face the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Wyoming vs. Hawaii?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Wyoming 32, Hawaii 20

Wyoming 32, Hawaii 20 Wyoming has been the moneyline favorite a total of three times this season, and they've won all of those games.

The Cowboys have played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Hawaii has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won twice.

The Rainbow Warriors are this season when entering a game as the underdog by +425 or more on the moneyline.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 85.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Hawaii (+13.5)



Hawaii (+13.5) Wyoming has five wins in nine games versus the spread this year.

The Cowboys have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 13.5 points or more.

Hawaii owns a record of 3-6-1 against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 13.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45)



Over (45) Four of Wyoming's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 45 points.

There have been six Hawaii games that have ended with a combined score over 45 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 44.9 points per game, 0.1 points fewer than the total of 45 for this game.

Splits Tables

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.5 46.8 Implied Total AVG 28.1 26.8 29.8 ATS Record 5-3-1 3-1-1 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 2-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 3-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 2-0 0-4

Hawaii

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.8 53.1 58.4 Implied Total AVG 33.7 30.8 36.6 ATS Record 3-6-1 1-3-1 2-3-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 2-3-0 3-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-6 1-3 1-3

