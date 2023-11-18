The Week 12 college football schedule features six games involving schools from the MWC. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find details below on how to watch.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Spectrum Sports Nevada Wolf Pack at Colorado State Rams 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) UNLV Rebels at Air Force Falcons 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!