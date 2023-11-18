The Week 12 college football slate features seven games involving teams from the CAA. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

CAA Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Rhode Island Rams at Towson Tigers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Maine Black Bears at New Hampshire Wildcats 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Hampton Pirates at Elon Phoenix 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Richmond Spiders at William & Mary Tribe 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Villanova Wildcats at Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Monmouth Hawks at Albany (NY) Great Danes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports Campbell Fighting Camels at North Carolina A&T Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 FloSports

