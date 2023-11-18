Will Vladislav Gavrikov Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 18?
When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Gavrikov stats and insights
- Gavrikov has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Gavrikov has no points on the power play.
- He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.1 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Gavrikov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:34
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:43
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:20
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:19
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:54
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:27
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:55
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:09
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|23:26
|Home
|W 6-3
Kings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
