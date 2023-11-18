Trevor Moore will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues play on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Moore's props versus the Blues? Scroll down for stats and information.

Trevor Moore vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Moore Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Moore has averaged 16:44 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.

Moore has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 10 of 15 games this season, Moore has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Moore has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 15 games played.

Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Moore Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 2 13 Points 3 7 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

