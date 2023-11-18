The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Lewis stats and insights

  • Lewis has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Lewis recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:24 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 12:06 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:23 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:08 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:23 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:12 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 10:35 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:04 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 12:10 Home W 6-3

Kings vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

