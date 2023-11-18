Will Trevor Lewis Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 18?
The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues is scheduled for Saturday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Trevor Lewis light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Trevor Lewis score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Lewis stats and insights
- Lewis has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Lewis recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:24
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|12:06
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:23
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|10:35
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|12:10
|Home
|W 6-3
Kings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
