Quinton Byfield will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues face off at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. There are prop bets for Byfield available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Quinton Byfield vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Byfield has averaged 14:55 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Byfield has a goal in two of 15 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Byfield has a point in nine games this season (out of 15), including multiple points three times.

Byfield has an assist in eight of 15 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Byfield's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Byfield going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Byfield Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 3 13 Points 1 2 Goals 0 11 Assists 1

