Will Quinton Byfield Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 18?
In the upcoming contest against the St. Louis Blues, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Quinton Byfield to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.
Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Byfield stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Byfield has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.
- He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Byfield averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.
Blues defensive stats
- On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Byfield recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|15:27
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:37
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|14:04
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|16:15
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|3
|0
|3
|12:54
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:16
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|12:26
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|12:18
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 6-3
Kings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
