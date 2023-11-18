Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Dubois in the Kings-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Dubois has averaged 16:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

Dubois has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 15 games played, including multiple goals once.

In seven of 15 games this season, Dubois has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Dubois has an assist in four of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Dubois' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 4 8 Points 3 4 Goals 2 4 Assists 1

