Phillip Danault and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Fancy a bet on Danault in the Kings-Blues game? Use our stats and information below.

Phillip Danault vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:28 per game on the ice, is -1.

Danault has a goal in three games this season through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In seven of 15 games this year, Danault has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In five of 15 games this year, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Danault's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 54.5% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Danault has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Danault Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 3 9 Points 3 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 3

