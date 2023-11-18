Missouri vs. Florida Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 18
Our projection model predicts the Missouri Tigers will defeat the Florida Gators on Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Missouri vs. Florida Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Missouri (-11.5)
|Toss Up (57.5)
|Missouri 38, Florida 19
Missouri Betting Info (2023)
- The Tigers have an 81.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Against the spread, the Tigers are 7-2-0 this year.
- Missouri has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.
- Out of nine Tigers games so far this season, five have gone over the total.
- The over/under in this game is 57.5 points, 3.2 higher than the average total in Missouri games this season.
Florida Betting Info (2023)
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Gators have a 22.7% chance to win.
- So far this year, the Gators have put together a 3-6-0 record against the spread.
- Florida has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 11.5 points or more this season (0-2).
- The Gators have hit the over in six of their nine games with a set total (66.7%).
- The average point total for the Florida this season is 6.3 points less than this game's over/under.
Tigers vs. Gators 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Missouri
|32.8
|22.3
|32.8
|20.7
|32.3
|24
|Florida
|29.5
|27.4
|34.8
|16.6
|25.3
|37
