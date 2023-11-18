Based on our computer model, the LSU Tigers will take down the Georgia State Panthers when the two teams come together at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, November 18, which starts at 8:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

LSU vs. Georgia State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia State (+31.5) Under (73.5) LSU 45, Georgia State 19

Week 12 Predictions

LSU Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are 5-4-0 against the spread this season.

LSU is a perfect 1-0 ATS when playing as at least 31.5-point favorites.

Every Tigers game has hit the over this year.

The over/under for this game is 73.5 points, 12.8 more than the average point total for LSU games this season.

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers are 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Four of the Panthers' nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Georgia State games this year have averaged an over/under of 56.9 points, 16.6 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tigers vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed LSU 45.9 28.9 53.6 18.8 41.8 37.5 Georgia State 27.1 28.8 25.5 30.8 29.5 25.8

