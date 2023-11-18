The No. 9 Louisville Cardinals (9-1) hit the road for an ACC showdown against the Miami Hurricanes (6-4) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Louisville sports the 32nd-ranked offense this season (32.7 points per game), and has been more effective on defense, ranking 13th-best with only 17.1 points allowed per game. With 30.9 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Miami (FL) ranks 44th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 34th, giving up 20.7 points per game.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Miami Gardens, Florida Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Key Statistics

Louisville Miami (FL) 440.4 (29th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.6 (41st) 300.1 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 312.5 (19th) 189.3 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 172 (48th) 251.1 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.6 (45th) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (50th)

Louisville Stats Leaders

Jack Plummer has 2,402 pass yards for Louisville, completing 65.5% of his passes and throwing 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Jawhar Jordan, has carried the ball 141 times for 976 yards (97.6 per game), scoring 11 times. He's also caught 14 passes for 193 yards and one touchdown.

Isaac Guerendo has piled up 492 yards on 77 attempts, scoring seven times. He's grabbed 13 passes for 154 yards (15.4 per game), as well.

Jamari Thrash's team-leading 734 yards as a receiver have come on 49 receptions (out of 72 targets) with six touchdowns.

Chris Bell has caught 19 passes for 307 yards (30.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce has a total of 259 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 15 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Miami (FL) Stats Leaders

Tyler Van Dyke has thrown for 2,086 yards on 66.7% passing while tossing 16 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Henry Parrish Jr., has carried the ball 77 times for 469 yards (46.9 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donald Chaney Jr. has been given 87 carries and totaled 464 yards with two touchdowns.

Jacolby George has hauled in 707 receiving yards on 46 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Xavier Restrepo has caught 60 passes and compiled 683 receiving yards (68.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Colbie Young's 38 grabs (on 54 targets) have netted him 499 yards (49.9 ypg) and four touchdowns.

