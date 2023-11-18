You can wager on player prop bet odds for Kevin Fiala, Robert Thomas and other players on the Los Angeles Kings and St. Louis Blues ahead of their matchup at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Fiala, who has 16 points (three goals, 13 assists) and plays an average of 17:29 per game.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 5 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 0 1 1 0 at Flyers Nov. 4 0 0 0 4

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' offensive options, contributing 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) to the team.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 1 0 1 8 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 6 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

Anze Kopitar has scored eight goals and added seven assists through 15 games for Los Angeles.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Nov. 16 1 0 1 3 vs. Flyers Nov. 11 0 0 0 2 vs. Penguins Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 at Golden Knights Nov. 8 1 1 2 5 at Flyers Nov. 4 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Thomas has scored six goals (0.4 per game) and dished out 11 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the St. Louis offense with 17 total points (1.1 per game). He takes 2.1 shots per game, shooting 18.8%.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 1 1 2 at Avalanche Nov. 11 0 4 4 3 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1

Pavel Buchnevich Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Pavel Buchnevich is a key piece of the offense for St. Louis with 10 total points this season. He has scored five goals and added five assists in 13 games.

Buchnevich Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Sharks Nov. 16 1 0 1 8 vs. Lightning Nov. 14 0 2 2 0 at Avalanche Nov. 11 3 0 3 6 vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3

