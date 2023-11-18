The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3), coming off a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers, host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW. The Blues were defeated by the San Jose Sharks 5-1 in their most recent outing.

Kings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-200) Blues (+165) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been a moneyline favorite seven times this season, and have gone 5-2 in those games.

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter once this season, and lost.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Kings a 66.7% chance to win.

Los Angeles' 15 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals seven times.

Kings vs Blues Additional Info

Kings vs. Blues Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 58 (4th) Goals 42 (28th) 41 (7th) Goals Allowed 40 (5th) 12 (15th) Power Play Goals 3 (31st) 6 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (12th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Los Angeles has gone 7-1-2 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Los Angeles went over in four of its last 10 contests.

The Kings have had an average of 6.4 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.1 fewer than this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Kings' goals per game average is the same as their season-long average.

The Kings' 58 goals this season make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Kings are one of the best units in NHL play, conceding 41 goals to rank seventh.

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +17.

