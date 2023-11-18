The Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar and the St. Louis Blues' Pavel Buchnevich are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena.

Kings vs. Blues Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

One of Los Angeles' most productive offensive players this season is Adrian Kempe, with 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) and an average ice time of 19:04 per game.

Kevin Fiala has three goals and 13 assists, equaling 16 points (1.1 per game).

Kopitar's total of 15 points is via eight goals and seven assists.

In four games, Pheonix Copley's record is 1-0-2. He has conceded 15 goals (4.58 goals against average) and has made 57 saves.

Blues Players to Watch

St. Louis' Robert Thomas has recorded 11 assists and six goals in 15 games. That's good for 17 points.

Brayden Schenn is a top contributor for St. Louis, with 10 total points this season. In 15 games, he has scored five goals and provided five assists.

This season, Buchnevich has five goals and five assists, for a season point total of 10.

In the crease, Joel Hofer has a 3-2-0 record this season, with a .902 save percentage (32nd in the league). In 5 games, he has 129 saves, and has given up 14 goals (3.2 goals against average).

Kings vs. Blues Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 3rd 3.87 Goals Scored 2.8 25th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.67 7th 6th 32.8 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 6.98% 32nd 3rd 88.46% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

