The Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) host the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW. The Kings took down the Florida Panthers 2-1 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 5-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.

During the last 10 outings for the Kings (7-1-2), their offense has scored 37 goals while their defense has allowed 23 goals. They have recorded 38 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored eight goals (21.1%).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which club we predict will win Saturday's game.

Kings vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final result of Kings 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-200)

Kings (-200) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are 9-3-3 overall and -3-3 in overtime contests.

In the four games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 3-0-1 record (good for seven points).

Los Angeles finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored two goals (registering two points).

The Kings have scored more than two goals in 11 games (8-0-3, 19 points).

In the eight games when Los Angeles has scored a lone power-play goal, it has a 7-1-0 record (14 points).

In the 10 games when it outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 5-2-3 (13 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in five games. The Kings finished 4-1-0 in those matchups (eight points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 3rd 3.87 Goals Scored 2.8 25th 8th 2.73 Goals Allowed 2.67 7th 7th 32.8 Shots 29.5 24th 4th 27.7 Shots Allowed 32.5 25th 18th 19.67% Power Play % 6.98% 32nd 3rd 88.46% Penalty Kill % 76.92% 19th

Kings vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

