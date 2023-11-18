Saturday's NHL matchup between the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3) and the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena sees the Kings as home favorites (-200 moneyline odds to win) against the Blues (+165). The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW.

Kings vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Blues Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Blues Betting Trends

St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of 15 games this season.

In the seven times this season the Kings have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 5-2 in those games.

The Blues have been listed as the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent six times.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds set at -200 or shorter in just one game this season, and lost.

St. Louis has three games this season playing as an underdog by +165 or longer, and is 1-2 in those contests.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 4-6 4-6-0 6.4 3.7 2.3 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.7 2.3 8 21.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 3-7-0 6.3 3.2 2.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 3.2 2.5 2 7.1% Record as ML Favorite 5-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-0 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 7

