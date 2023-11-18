How to Watch the Kings vs. Blues Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Blues square off.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs Blues Additional Info
|Kings vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Blues Prediction
|Kings vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Blues Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 41 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.
- The Kings' 58 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have scored 37 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Adrian Kempe
|15
|7
|9
|16
|2
|5
|100%
|Kevin Fiala
|15
|3
|13
|16
|8
|6
|33.3%
|Anze Kopitar
|15
|8
|7
|15
|4
|6
|56.6%
|Quinton Byfield
|15
|2
|11
|13
|1
|6
|33.3%
|Trevor Moore
|15
|7
|6
|13
|6
|7
|21.4%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues concede 2.7 goals per game (40 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Blues' 42 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Blues have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|15
|6
|11
|17
|14
|14
|56.4%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|13
|5
|5
|10
|7
|13
|11.1%
|Brayden Schenn
|15
|5
|5
|10
|12
|14
|48.8%
|Jordan Kyrou
|15
|4
|5
|9
|10
|12
|40%
|Justin Faulk
|15
|0
|8
|8
|6
|12
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.