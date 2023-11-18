Coming off a victory last time out, the Los Angeles Kings will host the St. Louis Blues (who lost their previous game) on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW is the spot to tune in to watch the Kings and the Blues square off.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kings vs Blues Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 41 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank sixth.

The Kings' 58 total goals (3.9 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 37 goals during that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Adrian Kempe 15 7 9 16 2 5 100% Kevin Fiala 15 3 13 16 8 6 33.3% Anze Kopitar 15 8 7 15 4 6 56.6% Quinton Byfield 15 2 11 13 1 6 33.3% Trevor Moore 15 7 6 13 6 7 21.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues concede 2.7 goals per game (40 in total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

The Blues' 42 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Blues are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Blues Key Players