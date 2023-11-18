Kings vs. Blues Injury Report Today - November 18
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Viktor Arvidsson
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Anton Malmstrom
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Josh Jacobs
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings vs. Blues Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (58 total, 3.9 per game).
- Their goal differential (+17) makes them fourth-best in the league.
Blues Season Insights
- With 42 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- St. Louis allows 2.7 goals per game (40 total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.
- Their +2 goal differential is 15th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs. Blues Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kings (-200)
|Blues (+165)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.