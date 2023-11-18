Here's a peek at the injury report for the Los Angeles Kings (9-3-3), which currently has only one player listed, as the Kings prepare for their matchup with the St. Louis Blues (8-6-1) at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM ET.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Viktor Arvidsson RW Out Lower Body

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Kings vs. Blues Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score the fourth-most goals in the league (58 total, 3.9 per game).

Their goal differential (+17) makes them fourth-best in the league.

Blues Season Insights

With 42 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 28th-ranked offense.

St. Louis allows 2.7 goals per game (40 total), the fifth-fewest in the NHL.

Their +2 goal differential is 15th in the league.

Kings vs. Blues Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Kings (-200) Blues (+165) 6.5

