Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. If you'd like to wager on Fiala's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kevin Fiala vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:29 per game on the ice, is -5.

Fiala has a goal in three of 15 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 15 games this season, Fiala has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Fiala has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 15 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability that Fiala goes over his points prop total is 64.5%, based on the odds.

Fiala has an implied probability of 50% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fiala Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 3 16 Points 7 3 Goals 1 13 Assists 6

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.