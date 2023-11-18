When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, will Jordan Spence light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Blues.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 2-1 11/11/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:07 Home L 4-2 11/9/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 16:08 Home L 4-3 OT 11/8/2023 Golden Knights 2 0 2 15:37 Away W 4-1 11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 5-0 11/2/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:19 Away W 3-2 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 12:22 Away W 4-1 10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:18 Home L 4-3 SO 10/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 12:51 Away W 5-4 10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:54 Home W 6-3

Kings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

