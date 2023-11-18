Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jaret Anderson-Dolan score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson-Dolan 2022-23 stats and insights

In six of 46 games last season, Anderson-Dolan scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He tallied one assist, but no goals, on the power play.

Anderson-Dolan averaged 0.7 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Blues 2022-23 defensive stats

The Blues ranked 27th in goals against, conceding 298 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Blues shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.1 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Anderson-Dolan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:51 Home W 2-1 10/14/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:51 Home L 6-5 SO

Kings vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

