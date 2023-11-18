Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 18, when the Wyoming Cowboys and Hawaii Rainbow Warriors square off at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cowboys. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Hawaii (+13.5) Over (45) Wyoming 32, Hawaii 20

Hawaii Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 19.0% chance of a victory for the Rainbow Warriors.

The Rainbow Warriors are 3-6-1 ATS this season.

Hawaii is a 2-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 13.5 points or more this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have hit the over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Hawaii games this year is 10.8 more points than the point total of 45 in this outing.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Cowboys an 85.7% chance to win.

The Cowboys have five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

Wyoming has not covered the spread when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites (0-1).

The Cowboys have played nine games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The point total average for Wyoming games this season is 45.5, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rainbow Warriors vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wyoming 22.9 26.0 28.5 21.5 14.5 32.8 Hawaii 22.0 32.1 22.7 27.2 21.2 38.0

