The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) are 13.5-point favorites when they host the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) in an MWC matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

Offensively, Wyoming ranks 98th in the FBS with 22.9 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 65th in points allowed (377.7 points allowed per contest). With 340 total yards per game on offense, Hawaii ranks 101st in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 66th, giving up 373.8 total yards per game.

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Hawaii Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors are gaining 278 yards per game (-104-worst in college football) and giving up 339.7 (51st), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Rainbow Warriors are putting up 18 points per game (-76-worst in college football) and conceding 20.7 per game (70th).

In its past three games, Hawaii has thrown for 175 yards per game (-59-worst in the country), and given up 159 through the air (38th).

The Rainbow Warriors are gaining 103 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-78-worst in college football), and giving up 180.7 per game (-52-worst).

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three games.

None of Hawaii's past three contests has gone over the total.

Hawaii Betting Records & Stats

Hawaii has a 3-6-1 record against the spread this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Hawaii games have gone over the point total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

Hawaii has been an underdog in eight games this season and won two (25%) of those contests.

Hawaii is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +425 or more on the moneyline.

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 2,944 yards on 63.1% passing while collecting 24 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has rushed for 203 yards on 46 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jordan Johnson has racked up 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride has totaled 52 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 839 (76.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 86 times and has eight touchdowns.

Pofele Ashlock has caught 72 passes and compiled 726 receiving yards (66 per game) with nine touchdowns.

Alex Perry's 24 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 277 yards (25.2 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Elijah Robinson leads the team with three sacks, and also has three TFL and 11 tackles.

Isaiah Tufaga, Hawaii's leading tackler, has 56 tackles, four TFL, and 2.5 sacks this year.

Peter Manuma leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 46 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.

