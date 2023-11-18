The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. Hawaii matchup.

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Spectrum Sports
  • City: Laramie, Wyoming
  • Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wyoming Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline
BetMGM Wyoming (-13.5) 46.5 -600 +425 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wyoming (-13.5) 45.5 -690 +480 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 12 Odds

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Betting Trends

  • Hawaii has covered three times in 10 games with a spread this year.
  • The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • Wyoming has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MWC +75000 Bet $100 to win $75000

