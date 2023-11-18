Hawaii vs. Wyoming: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. The Cowboys are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. An over/under of 46.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wyoming vs. Hawaii matchup.
Hawaii vs. Wyoming Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Spectrum Sports
- City: Laramie, Wyoming
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hawaii vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wyoming Moneyline
|Hawaii Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Wyoming (-13.5)
|46.5
|-600
|+425
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Wyoming (-13.5)
|45.5
|-690
|+480
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 12 Odds
- Toledo vs Bowling Green
- Colorado vs Washington State
- Buffalo vs Miami (OH)
- South Florida vs UTSA
- Boston College vs Pittsburgh
Hawaii vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Hawaii has covered three times in 10 games with a spread this year.
- The Rainbow Warriors have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 13.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
- Wyoming has put together a 5-3-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Cowboys have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
Hawaii 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MWC
|+75000
|Bet $100 to win $75000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.