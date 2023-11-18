The Wyoming Cowboys (6-4) and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (4-7) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in a battle of MWC foes.

Wyoming ranks ninth-worst in total offense (301.6 yards per game), but has been a little better on defense, ranking 71st with 377.7 yards allowed per contest. Hawaii is posting 340.0 total yards per game on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 373.8 total yards per game (66th-ranked).

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Laramie, Wyoming

Laramie, Wyoming Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium

Hawaii vs. Wyoming Key Statistics

Hawaii Wyoming 340.0 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 301.6 (125th) 373.8 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 377.7 (66th) 70.1 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.3 (78th) 269.9 (34th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.3 (126th) 20 (122nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (21st) 11 (100th) Takeaways (Rank) 17 (29th)

Hawaii Stats Leaders

Brayden Schager has racked up 2,944 yards (267.6 ypg) while completing 63.1% of his passes and recording 24 touchdown passes with 12 interceptions this season.

Landon Sims has carried the ball 46 times for 203 yards, with one touchdown.

Jordan Johnson has compiled 198 yards on 34 carries.

Steven McBride has hauled in 839 receiving yards on 52 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring eight touchdowns as a receiver.

Pofele Ashlock has 72 receptions (on 108 targets) for a total of 726 yards (66.0 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Alex Perry's 38 targets have resulted in 24 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley leads Wyoming with 1,339 yards (133.9 ypg) on 120-of-206 passing with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 304 rushing yards on 85 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Harrison Waylee has 715 rushing yards on 122 carries with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has hauled in 34 catches for 342 yards (34.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone four times as a receiver.

Treyton Welch has hauled in 25 receptions totaling 268 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Ayir Asante has been the target of 29 passes and racked up 14 catches for 265 yards, an average of 26.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

