Week 12 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Hawaii
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:12 PM HST|Updated: 3 hours ago
In a Week 12 schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, fans from Hawaii should tune in to see the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors versus the Wyoming Cowboys.
College Football Games to Watch in Hawaii on TV This Week
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Wyoming Cowboys
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Wyoming (-13.5)
