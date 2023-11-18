The Los Angeles Kings, including Drew Doughty, take the ice Saturday against the St. Louis Blues at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Doughty in the Kings-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Drew Doughty vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 26:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

In three of 15 games this season, Doughty has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Doughty has a point in six of 15 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of 15 games this season, Doughty has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Doughty's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 58.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 51.2%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Blues

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 40 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 3 7 Points 4 4 Goals 1 3 Assists 3

