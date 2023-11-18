Big West Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Saturday, November 18
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:27 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Saturday's college basketball slate includes one game with Big West teams in play. That matchup? The Fresno State Bulldogs squaring off against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big West Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Fresno State Bulldogs at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Big West games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.