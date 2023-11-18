The Los Angeles Kings, including Anze Kopitar, are in action Saturday versus the St. Louis Blues at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Kopitar available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anze Kopitar vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

Kopitar's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:59 per game on the ice, is +7.

In seven of 15 games this season, Kopitar has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 12 of 15 games this season, Kopitar has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Kopitar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

Kopitar has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 3 15 Points 1 8 Goals 1 7 Assists 0

