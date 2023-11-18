Will Anze Kopitar Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 18?
In the upcoming game versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Anze Kopitar to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Anze Kopitar score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Kopitar stats and insights
- In seven of 15 games this season, Kopitar has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Blues yet this season.
- Kopitar has scored three goals on the power play.
- Kopitar averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 22.9%.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Kopitar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/16/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|20:16
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/11/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/9/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/8/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|19:35
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/4/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|16:59
|Away
|W 5-0
|11/2/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:15
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/31/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|18:05
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:47
|Home
|L 4-3 SO
|10/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|19:20
|Away
|W 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|22:32
|Home
|W 6-3
Kings vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
