For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Los Angeles Kings and the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Andreas Englund a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Andreas Englund score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Englund stats and insights

  • In one of 15 games this season, Englund scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • Englund has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 20.0% of them.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Englund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 2-1
11/11/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 9:43 Home L 4-2
11/9/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:19 Home L 4-3 OT
11/8/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:07 Away W 4-1
11/4/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-0
11/2/2023 Senators 1 0 1 12:45 Away W 3-2
10/31/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 12:22 Away W 4-1
10/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:47 Home L 4-3 SO
10/27/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:44 Away W 5-4
10/24/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 9:50 Home W 6-3

Kings vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

