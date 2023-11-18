Adrian Kempe and the Los Angeles Kings will play the St. Louis Blues at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. Thinking about a bet on Kempe in the Kings-Blues matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Adrian Kempe vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, KCAL, and BSMW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Kempe Season Stats Insights

Kempe has averaged 19:04 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

In seven of 15 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Kempe has a point in 11 games this year (out of 15), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 15 games this year, Kempe has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Kempe's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Kempe Stats vs. the Blues

The Blues have given up 40 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 15 Games 3 16 Points 4 7 Goals 3 9 Assists 1

