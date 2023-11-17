Troy Terry and the Anaheim Ducks will play on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. Looking to bet on Terry's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Troy Terry vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Terry Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Terry has averaged 18:41 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -3.

In three of 16 games this year, Terry has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Terry has a point in seven of 16 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Terry has an assist in seven of 16 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Terry's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he hits the over.

Terry has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 1 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

