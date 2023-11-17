Will Troy Terry Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Anaheim Ducks and the Florida Panthers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, is Troy Terry a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)
Terry stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Terry has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.
- He has an 11.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Terry recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|15:01
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|19:15
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|22:04
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|17:21
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|4
|3
|1
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:47
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|2
|1
|1
|22:11
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
