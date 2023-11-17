The Los Angeles Lakers, Taurean Prince included, square off versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Prince, in his last game (November 15 loss against the Kings), put up seven points.

In this article, we break down Prince's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-125)

Over 7.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+142)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were ranked 23rd in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 117.4 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Trail Blazers were 14th in the league last season, conceding 43.2 per contest.

The Trail Blazers were the worst team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 27.

The Trail Blazers were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Taurean Prince vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 33 11 3 1 0 0 1

