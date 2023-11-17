Will Sam Carrick Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
Should you bet on Sam Carrick to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Florida Panthers face off on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Sam Carrick score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Carrick stats and insights
- In three of 16 games this season, Carrick has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- Carrick has zero points on the power play.
- Carrick averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 21.1%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Carrick recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|11:20
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|12:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:46
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|2
|0
|11:54
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:15
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|13:54
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|12:50
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
