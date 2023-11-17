The Anaheim Ducks, including Ryan Strome, will be on the ice Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Florida Panthers. If you'd like to wager on Strome's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ryan Strome vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Strome Season Stats Insights

Strome's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:56 per game on the ice, is +3.

Strome has a goal in two of 15 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Strome has a point in nine games this season (out of 15), including multiple points four times.

In eight of 15 games this season, Strome has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Strome's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Strome going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Strome Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 15 Games 2 14 Points 2 2 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.