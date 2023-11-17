Will Ryan Strome Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
When the Anaheim Ducks play the Florida Panthers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Strome find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Strome stats and insights
- In two of 15 games this season, Strome has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.
- Strome has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He has an 8.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.
- So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Strome recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|15:49
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|16:18
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|14:03
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|15:05
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|15:40
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|2
|0
|2
|17:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|10/24/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:21
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
