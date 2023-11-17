The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Radko Gudas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Radko Gudas score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gudas stats and insights

  • Gudas has scored in three of 16 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
  • Gudas has no points on the power play.
  • Gudas' shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gudas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 19:18 Away L 8-2
11/14/2023 Predators 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 3-2
11/12/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 20:18 Home W 4-1
11/10/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:15 Home L 6-3
11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 19:40 Home L 2-0
11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:06 Home W 4-2
11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:18 Home W 4-3 OT
10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:24 Away W 4-3
10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 21:36 Away W 7-4
10/26/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 14:05 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.