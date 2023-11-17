Will Pavel Mintyukov Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
In the upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Pavel Mintyukov to light the lamp for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Pavel Mintyukov score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Mintyukov stats and insights
- In one of 16 games this season, Mintyukov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Mintyukov's shooting percentage is 3.7%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
Mintyukov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:26
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:59
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|17:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:29
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:37
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|16:55
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|21:04
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
