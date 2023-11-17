Ducks vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 17
The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 in their last outing.
Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have a record of 7-3-0. They have totaled 35 goals, while their opponents have scored 32. They have gone on the power play 37 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.0% of opportunities).
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.
Ducks vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday
Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Panthers 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)
Ducks vs Panthers Additional Info
Ducks Splits and Trends
- The Ducks have earned a record of 3-0-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 9-7.
- In the seven games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.
- This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.
- Anaheim failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.
- The Ducks have scored more than two goals 10 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-1-0).
- Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-4-0 (four points).
- The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|19th
|3.13
|Goals Scored
|3.06
|20th
|10th
|2.81
|Goals Allowed
|3.19
|14th
|4th
|33.9
|Shots
|28.4
|28th
|2nd
|27.4
|Shots Allowed
|32.7
|26th
|23rd
|17.31%
|Power Play %
|19.64%
|19th
|24th
|74.51%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.56%
|13th
Ducks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
- Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California
