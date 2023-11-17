The Florida Panthers (10-5-1) visit the Anaheim Ducks (9-7) at Honda Center on Friday, November 17 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Panthers are coming off a 2-1 defeat to the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ducks fell to the Colorado Avalanche 8-2 in their last outing.

Over the past 10 games, the Ducks have a record of 7-3-0. They have totaled 35 goals, while their opponents have scored 32. They have gone on the power play 37 times during that span, and have capitalized with 10 goals (27.0% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Friday's contest.

Ducks vs. Panthers Predictions for Friday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)

Ducks (+125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Ducks vs Panthers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have earned a record of 3-0-3 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall mark of 9-7.

In the seven games Anaheim has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 10 points.

This season the Ducks scored just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Ducks have scored more than two goals 10 times, earning 18 points from those matchups (9-1-0).

Anaheim has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered four points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Anaheim has posted a record of 2-4-0 (four points).

The Ducks have been outshot by opponents 10 times this season, and earned 14 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 19th 3.13 Goals Scored 3.06 20th 10th 2.81 Goals Allowed 3.19 14th 4th 33.9 Shots 28.4 28th 2nd 27.4 Shots Allowed 32.7 26th 23rd 17.31% Power Play % 19.64% 19th 24th 74.51% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 13th

Ducks vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

