Mason McTavish will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers meet on Friday at Honda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. Does a wager on McTavish intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mason McTavish vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, McTavish has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 17:31 on the ice per game.

McTavish has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 16 games played, including multiple goals once.

McTavish has a point in 12 games this year (out of 16), including multiple points three times.

In seven of 16 games this season, McTavish has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

McTavish's implied probability to go over his point total is 54.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McTavish has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

McTavish Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 16 Games 2 16 Points 1 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

