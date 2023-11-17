Will Mason McTavish Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 17?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Mason McTavish light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Mason McTavish score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
McTavish stats and insights
- In six of 16 games this season, McTavish has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus three assists.
- McTavish averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.9%.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 45 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.
McTavish recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|15:56
|Away
|L 8-2
|11/14/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:18
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/12/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|20:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/7/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/5/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|15:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/1/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:24
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|10/30/2023
|Penguins
|3
|2
|1
|15:54
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/28/2023
|Flyers
|2
|0
|2
|14:20
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/26/2023
|Bruins
|1
|1
|0
|19:06
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Ducks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
