When the Anaheim Ducks take on the Florida Panthers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Leo Carlsson find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Leo Carlsson score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlsson stats and insights

Carlsson has scored in four of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not played against the Panthers yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Carlsson averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 26.1%.

Panthers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 45 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Panthers have one shutout, and they average 17.3 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Carlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/15/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:44 Away L 8-2 11/12/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:04 Home W 4-1 11/10/2023 Flyers 3 3 0 20:44 Home L 6-3 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:40 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:17 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:54 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:09 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 22:37 Away W 4-3 OT 10/21/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 2-1

Ducks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

