LeBron James plus his Los Angeles Lakers teammates hit the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

James, in his most recent game (November 15 loss against the Kings), put up 28 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals.

In this article we will dive into James' prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

LeBron James Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-106)

Over 24.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Over 8.5 (-120) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)

Over 6.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+148)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Trail Blazers were 23rd in the NBA last season, giving up 117.4 points per game.

The Trail Blazers were the 14th-ranked team in the league last year, giving up 43.2 boards per contest.

The Trail Blazers allowed 27.0 assists per contest last season (worst in the league).

Defensively, the Trail Blazers gave up 12.5 made three-pointers per game last year, 18th in the NBA.

LeBron James vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 36 37 11 4 2 2 0 11/30/2022 32 31 7 8 6 1 0 10/23/2022 38 31 8 8 2 2 2

