Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) and the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) at Moda Center features the Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe and the Lakers' LeBron James as players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW, SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lakers' Last Game

The Lakers dropped their previous game to the Kings, 125-110, on Wednesday. D'Angelo Russell was their leading scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM D'Angelo Russell 28 5 5 0 1 4 LeBron James 28 10 11 4 1 3 Cameron Reddish 16 2 0 5 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Players to Watch

Anthony Davis' averages for the season are 25.7 points, 12 rebounds and 2.7 assists, making 48.2% of his shots from the field and 50% from beyond the arc, with 1 trey per contest.

James' averages on the season are 23 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game, making 57.1% of his shots from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 treys per game.

Russell provides the Lakers 14 points, 3.7 boards and 7 assists per game, plus 1 steal and 0.3 blocks.

Austin Reaves' averages for the season are 9.7 points, 4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, making 30% of his shots from the floor and 25% from beyond the arc, with 1 treys per contest.

Taurean Prince averages 12.7 points, 2 boards and 1 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 45% from beyond the arc, with 3 triples per game.

Watch Sharpe, Davis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.