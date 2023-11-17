Anthony Davis and Shaedon Sharpe are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers square off at Moda Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA

ROOT Sports NW and SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Davis Props

PTS REB AST 24.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -147)

Davis' 25.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (12) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Davis has averaged 2.7 assists per game this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

LeBron James Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: -120) 6.5 (Over: -132) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Friday's points prop for LeBron James is 24.5. That's 1.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 8.5.

James has averaged 7.3 assists this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet on Friday.

He 1.7 made three-pointers average is 0.8 lower than his over/under on Friday.

D'Angelo Russell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -159) 6.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +118)

D'Angelo Russell is averaging 14 points in the 2023-24 season, 2.5 lower than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 2.5).

Russell's assist average -- seven -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (6.5).

Russell has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Shaedon Sharpe Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -149) 4.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +116)

Sharpe is averaging 19.3 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Sharpe has dished out 2.3 assists per game, which is 2.2 less than Friday's over/under.

Sharpe averages 2.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

