The Portland Trail Blazers (3-8) will look to break a five-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (6-6) on November 17, 2023 at Moda Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Lakers vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers Stats Insights

This season, the Lakers have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 47.9% of shots the Trail Blazers' opponents have hit.

Los Angeles is 5-2 when it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Trail Blazers sit at 21st.

The Lakers put up just 1.1 more points per game (112.8) than the Trail Blazers allow (111.7).

Los Angeles has a 4-1 record when scoring more than 111.7 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Lakers have played better at home this season, scoring 116 points per game, compared to 109.7 per game on the road.

Los Angeles cedes 110.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 121 in away games.

The Lakers are making 10.2 treys per game with a 35.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.2 more threes and 2.7% points better than they're averaging in away games (10 threes per game, 33% three-point percentage).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Lakers Injuries